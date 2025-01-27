Party expulsion looms
Vienna Greens suspend their chaotic local councillor
The Vienna Green Party has now suspended its local councillor Ömer Öztas - whose recruitment of potential supporters caused internal criticism - as a member of the party for the time being. The party confirmed a corresponding media report on Monday.
An application has been made to expel Öztas from the party. He is said to have "infiltrated" supporters into the party in order to secure his re-election. This should now be off the table. According to the "Standard", the mandatary has a deadline to comment on the decision and will do so, as the report states. He has already stated recently that he sees nothing wrong with campaigning for himself.
Youngest member of the Vienna state parliament
Ötzas, who was the youngest member of Vienna's state parliament and spokesperson for children, youth, education and digitalization, is also defending himself against the accusation that he paid membership fees for some of the people in question - he is said to have brought around 100 supporters into the party in total.
No impact on current mandate
The proceedings have no impact on his current mandate. However, according to the report, a suspension in the course of the expulsion proceedings means that he is not allowed to stand for the current Green Party list.
A re-entry into the municipal council would therefore not be possible. The list will be finalized in the course of a state assembly of the Greens on February 22.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
