Residence opens its doors
A monument and a celebration for bilingualism
In its anniversary year, the Catholic Church of Carinthia is setting an example for bilingualism with a special day of celebration. A monument is erected to two "pioneers of reconciliation".
"A monument should be erected to both of them!" explains Diocesan Bishop Josef Marketz, explaining his "personal concern". We are talking about Ernst Waldstein-Wartenberg and Valentin Inzko Sr. who, as co-chairs of the German-Slovenian Coordination Committee in the 1970s, fought tirelessly for reconciliation between the ethnic groups. "We are now at a point where we can look each other in the eye. A celebration is a good idea - embedded in the anniversary year," emphasizes Marketz, the first bishop from the Slovenian ethnic group in 200 years.
Symposium and festival for bilingualism
The Bishop's Residence will therefore open its doors on May 16. First, experts from all fields will discuss "Tolerance and acceptance of bilingualism in Carinthia" at the symposium. "The speakers' contributions will also be published as a book in time for the symposium," explains diocesan archivist Peter Tropper, who praises the "fantastic collaboration" with Marija Wakounig. "Everyone found a partner from the other language group for the festival."
Before the residence and garden open to the public from 3.30 pm - "there is enough space for 1000, even 2000 people", says the bishop - the winning project of the artistic competition will be presented at a ceremony at 2 pm.
"Like threads of life that always come together. "
Six artists, three from each ethnic group, set themselves the task of creating a worthy memorial. "Each of them looked for a counterpart from the other ethnic group," explains curator Igor Pucker. "The high quality did not make it easy for the jury." Nataša Sienčnik, media artist, and Wolfgang Puschnig, composer, convinced the jury with a transparent metal cube, interwoven with colored PVC cords, sounded by "Is schon still uman See" and "Nmav čez jezero".
"These are the secret anthems of the ethnic groups," enthuses Puschnig. "Nataša's installation had something real about it, like threads of life that always come together." For the composer, it is not only the victory that is remarkable, but also how the collaboration came about: "The surprising thing was that a visual artist suddenly called me. Now we sit there and marvel."
Registration for the symposium: symposion2025@kath-kirche-kaernten.at
Registration for the ceremony: jubilaeum2025@kath-kirche-kaernten.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.