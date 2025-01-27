A monument and a celebration for bilingualism

"A monument should be erected to both of them!" explains Diocesan Bishop Josef Marketz, explaining his "personal concern". We are talking about Ernst Waldstein-Wartenberg and Valentin Inzko Sr. who, as co-chairs of the German-Slovenian Coordination Committee in the 1970s, fought tirelessly for reconciliation between the ethnic groups. "We are now at a point where we can look each other in the eye. A celebration is a good idea - embedded in the anniversary year," emphasizes Marketz, the first bishop from the Slovenian ethnic group in 200 years.