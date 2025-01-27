Fire in Paris City Hall: Tower could collapse

City Hall was built in 1876

In addition to a central town hall, each district in Paris also has a town hall, some of which are also impressive historical buildings. Built in 1876, the town hall of the 12th arrondissement is a building with styles from several successive eras, inspired by Renaissance architecture, Louis XIII and Louis XIV. The town hall of the adjoining district is the first place that the residents of the district turn to for their daily needs.