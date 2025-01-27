Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

78 dead

Fire in Turkish ski hotel: manager in custody

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 12:49

Following the devastating hotel fire in a Turkish ski resort, 19 people have now been remanded in custody. These include the owner and manager of the hotel, the head of the local fire department and the deputy mayor of the city of Bolu.

0 Kommentare

In addition, an employee of a responsible inspection company has been declared wanted. The central government and the opposition-led municipality of Bolu have been blaming each other for the disaster for days. The fire caused great outrage among the population because fire protection measures were allegedly neglected.

As reported, the fire broke out last week in a ski hotel with more than 230 guests. 78 people lost their lives and others were injured. Some of the guests tried to save themselves by tying sheets together or jumping out of the window. Many were unable to escape the flames. They reported that they could not find the door or the fire escape because of the smoke.

The devastating fire claimed the lives of 78 people. (Bild: AP/dia Photo/Mert Gokhan Koc)
The devastating fire claimed the lives of 78 people.
(Bild: AP/dia Photo/Mert Gokhan Koc)
Investigations into the cause are still ongoing. (Bild: AFP/Demiroren News Agency)
Investigations into the cause are still ongoing.
(Bild: AFP/Demiroren News Agency)

The cause of the fire was initially unclear and the investigation is still ongoing. Turkey has a dismal record when it comes to building safety measures. Only on Friday evening, a residential building in Konya collapsed. Two people lost their lives. Last year, 29 people died in a fire in a nightclub in Istanbul.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf