New negotiations
Ceasefire in Lebanon extended by three weeks
The ceasefire between Israel and neighboring Lebanon has been extended by three weeks. This was announced by the White House. The deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon expired on Sunday. There were incidents resulting in 22 deaths.
As reported, residents had gathered in villages in the south after the Israeli border. They stated that they wanted to re-enter their villages in Lebanon. According to Israel's military, it fired warning shots and, according to Lebanese reports, 22 people were killed.
The ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has now been extended until February 18. The White House announced that negotiations on the repatriation of Lebanese prisoners would begin. This concerns prisoners who were taken into custody after October 7, 2023 (the Hamas attack on Israel, note).
Biden optimistic, Netanyahu less so
In November, then US President Joe Biden said that the goal was to bring hostilities to a permanent end. "Civilians on both sides will soon be able to return safely to their communities and begin rebuilding their homes or schools, their farms and their businesses," he said at the time.
Israel's government and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia had agreed on a ceasefire at the end of November after more than a year of shelling. Originally, Israeli troops were supposed to withdraw from Lebanon within 60 days. According to the latest information, this will be delayed. Israel's government sees failures on the Lebanese side, as their army is not moving in fast enough. The army is supposed to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and prevent Hezbollah from returning to the area.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.