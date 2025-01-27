Vorteilswelt
New negotiations

Ceasefire in Lebanon extended by three weeks

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 07:49

The ceasefire between Israel and neighboring Lebanon has been extended by three weeks. This was announced by the White House. The deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon expired on Sunday. There were incidents resulting in 22 deaths.

As reported, residents had gathered in villages in the south after the Israeli border. They stated that they wanted to re-enter their villages in Lebanon. According to Israel's military, it fired warning shots and, according to Lebanese reports, 22 people were killed.

The ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has now been extended until February 18. The White House announced that negotiations on the repatriation of Lebanese prisoners would begin. This concerns prisoners who were taken into custody after October 7, 2023 (the Hamas attack on Israel, note).

A training session for Hezbollah
A training session for Hezbollah
(Bild: APA/AP)
The border between Israel and Lebanon
The border between Israel and Lebanon
(Bild: AFP/APA/Jalaa Marey)

Biden optimistic, Netanyahu less so
In November, then US President Joe Biden said that the goal was to bring hostilities to a permanent end. "Civilians on both sides will soon be able to return safely to their communities and begin rebuilding their homes or schools, their farms and their businesses," he said at the time.

Israel's government and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia had agreed on a ceasefire at the end of November after more than a year of shelling. Originally, Israeli troops were supposed to withdraw from Lebanon within 60 days. According to the latest information, this will be delayed. Israel's government sees failures on the Lebanese side, as their army is not moving in fast enough. The army is supposed to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and prevent Hezbollah from returning to the area.


read the original article here.

