Ceasefire in Lebanon extended by three weeks

Israel's government and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia had agreed on a ceasefire at the end of November after more than a year of shelling. Originally, Israeli troops were supposed to withdraw from Lebanon within 60 days. According to the latest information, this will be delayed. Israel's government sees failures on the Lebanese side, as their army is not moving in fast enough. The army is supposed to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and prevent Hezbollah from returning to the area.