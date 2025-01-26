“The euphoria comes with success”

Important games as early as February

"It was our own fault in the first half of the season, we didn't deliver our performance once or twice," said Zadrazil with some regret. Nevertheless, Bayern can be satisfied with the way the season has gone so far. In addition to the league, they are still in the running for the title in the Champions League and the cup. They will find out who their opponents will be in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on February 7 and will face Frankfurt in the DFB Cup on February 12 for a place in the semi-finals. "It will be a very intense second half of the season. But I'm looking forward to getting started again." In order to be at full strength, the Munich women worked hard for a week at the training camp in Seville. At the weekend, Zadrazil attended the Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbühel.