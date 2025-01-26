St. Pölten district
Wins and losses in the battle for red strongholds
The absolute lost in Herzogenburg, but won back in Wilhelmsburg: Joy and sorrow are close together for the Social Democrats in the district of St. Pölten.
The SPÖ came out on top in four of the six towns in the district in 2020, with an absolute majority in three of them. The latter is now history after a loss of just under six percent in Herzogenburg. However, the reason for this is not the ÖVP, which itself recorded a loss, but the strong performance of the FPÖ and Bürgerliste BGH. The Red Party also lost in Purkersdorf, the most populous town in the district, but remains clearly ahead with 39.8 percent.
Two towns narrowly defended
Instead, the SPÖ was able to celebrate in Wilhelmsburg, where the absolute lost in 2020 was regained. It was also narrowly defended in Böheimkirchen and Traismauer. In Ober-Grafendorf, they were able to climb from 60.5 to 62.9 percent. In Kirchberg an der Pielach, they not only gained 18% with 40.8%, but also narrowly overtook the ÖVP (38.7%).
However, the non-candidacy of SPÖ mayor Karin Gorenzel had consequences in Wölbling: with 51.5 percent, the People's Party even won the absolute, while the Social Democrats lost four of their ten seats. In Statzendorf, the local ÖVP celebrated its next success. After becoming the local leader for the first time in 75 years in 2020 with the help of the citizens' list, this time they even achieved an absolute majority with 52.5 percent. In Neulengbach, the ÖVP-affiliated list of Mayor Jürgen Rummel gained almost ten percent and won an absolute majority.
76 votes decided
In Nußdorf, where the ÖVP was narrowly defeated in 2020, it now overtook the ÖVP by a clear margin with 62.6 percent. The election in Kirchstetten, where the Greens and FPÖ were no longer in contention, turned into an exciting duel. Despite an increase of 17.4 percent, the SPÖ ultimately fell 76 votes short of the ÖVP.
The parties in Pressbaum have moved closer together. The ÖVP lost eleven percent and came in at 26.7 percent, the Greens lost minimally and achieved 19.8 percent. They are followed by the SPÖ (18.4 percent), FPÖ (12.8 percent), WIR! (11.4 percent) and NEOS (11 percent).
The INKA citizens' list continues to call the shots in Kasten: under neo-president Anton Helm, they were even able to regain the absolute majority they lost in 2020.
