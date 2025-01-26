Wins and losses in the battle for red strongholds

The SPÖ came out on top in four of the six towns in the district in 2020, with an absolute majority in three of them. The latter is now history after a loss of just under six percent in Herzogenburg. However, the reason for this is not the ÖVP, which itself recorded a loss, but the strong performance of the FPÖ and Bürgerliste BGH. The Red Party also lost in Purkersdorf, the most populous town in the district, but remains clearly ahead with 39.8 percent.