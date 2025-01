New platform: These 20 helpers are there for others

Many people become lonely and need help with everyday activities. This is why the "Wolfsberg Miteinander" platform was founded with 20 volunteers. "This is help from person to person," says Deputy Mayor Michaela Lientscher. She launched the campaign with local councillor Waltraud Beranek. The offer is wide-ranging: technical assistance, social counseling, assistance with visits to the authorities, shopping or a walk. Lientscher: "Having an open ear for people who are often alone."