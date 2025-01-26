Graz Opera Redoubt
These celebrities really are “moonstruck”
2500 ball guests danced until the early hours of the morning at the 24th edition of the Opernredoute at Graz Opera House. What do the celebrities and politicians think of the motto "Moonstruck"? Click through the most beautiful pictures of the night!
According to the "Krone"lunar calendar , Saturday would have been a good day for preserving, harvesting, storing and pruning. According to the thousands who attended the Graz Opera Redoute, it was also a good day for dressing up, waltzing and toasting: "Moonstruck" was the motto, and the house on Grazer Ring shone in a whole new light.
How does the Earth's satellite influence our lives, our moods and our actions? Do Styrian politicians and celebrities make their everyday lives dependent on the moon? Deputy Governor Manuela Khom waves it off: "That wouldn't work with my schedule," says the ÖVP politician. "But when repotting plants and cutting hair, it's already a tradition for me at home in the country to take a look at the lunar calendar."
Party colleague Karlheinz Kornhäusl has not yet established a connection with the moon - and replies with a wink: "As a doctor on night duty, you do fear full moon nights a little."
Is Graz Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner more connected to the moon? "Sometimes there are restless nights when the moon is full. Obviously there are things that influence us." Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, on the other hand, likes to enjoy "the particularly beautiful starry sky" when the moon is full.
Neo-FPÖ state councillor Hannes Amesbauer came with his fiancée Petra Ackerl. "I am firmly convinced that nature has an effect on people." But Ackerl is certainly even more effective when she asks for the first dance: "I'm not much of a dancer, but if Petra insists..."
Saubermacher boss Hans Roth confessed that his wife lives by the moon: "We also organize our meetings in the company according to it. Personally, I'm not that sensitive about it."
The star guests of the evening, Simone Lugner and Heribert Kasper, are just as "moonstruck": "Richard believed very strongly in zodiac signs," his widow recalls. On the evening of the ball, she is sure he was watching from above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.