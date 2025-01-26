Vorteilswelt
Graz Opera Redoubt

These celebrities really are “moonstruck”

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 06:00

2500 ball guests danced until the early hours of the morning at the 24th edition of the Opernredoute at Graz Opera House. What do the celebrities and politicians think of the motto "Moonstruck"? Click through the most beautiful pictures of the night!

0 Kommentare

According to the "Krone"lunar calendar , Saturday would have been a good day for preserving, harvesting, storing and pruning. According to the thousands who attended the Graz Opera Redoute, it was also a good day for dressing up, waltzing and toasting: "Moonstruck" was the motto, and the house on Grazer Ring shone in a whole new light. 

How does the Earth's satellite influence our lives, our moods and our actions? Do Styrian politicians and celebrities make their everyday lives dependent on the moon? Deputy Governor Manuela Khom waves it off: "That wouldn't work with my schedule," says the ÖVP politician. "But when repotting plants and cutting hair, it's already a tradition for me at home in the country to take a look at the lunar calendar."

John Harris boss Ernst Minar with the "Dancing Stars" couple Danilo Campisi and Corinna Kamper and top banker Sonja Sarközi. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
John Harris boss Ernst Minar with the "Dancing Stars" couple Danilo Campisi and Corinna Kamper and top banker Sonja Sarközi.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Deputy Governor Manuela Khom, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler and Sabine Jungwirth (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Deputy Governor Manuela Khom, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler and Sabine Jungwirth
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
AVL boss Helmut List and Kathryn List (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
AVL boss Helmut List and Kathryn List
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
FPÖ provincial councillor Hannes Amesbauer with his fiancée Petra Ackerl (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
FPÖ provincial councillor Hannes Amesbauer with his fiancée Petra Ackerl
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
"Mr. Lifeball" Gerry Keszler with companion (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
"Mr. Lifeball" Gerry Keszler with companion
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Opera director Ulrich Lenz with his wife Arantxa Armentia, organizer Bernd Pürcher, project manager Maria Ohrenstein and Wolfgang Hülbig (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Opera director Ulrich Lenz with his wife Arantxa Armentia, organizer Bernd Pürcher, project manager Maria Ohrenstein and Wolfgang Hülbig
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Raiffeisenlandesbank General Director Martin Schaller with Gabriele (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Raiffeisenlandesbank General Director Martin Schaller with Gabriele
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Opera singer Iva Schell and building entrepreneur Hans-Werner Frömmel (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Opera singer Iva Schell and building entrepreneur Hans-Werner Frömmel
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Opus legend Ewald Pfleger and his wife Andrea (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Opus legend Ewald Pfleger and his wife Andrea
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Deputy Mayor of Graz Judith Schwentner and Thomas Wolkinger (FH Joanneum) (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Deputy Mayor of Graz Judith Schwentner and Thomas Wolkinger (FH Joanneum)
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Jeweler Klaus Weikhard with his wife Caroline (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Jeweler Klaus Weikhard with his wife Caroline
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Alexander Höfler (Mister Austria 2023) and Larissa Robitschko (Miss Austria 2019) (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Alexander Höfler (Mister Austria 2023) and Larissa Robitschko (Miss Austria 2019)
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Gastro power couple: Christof Widakovich and Herti Grossauer-Widakovich (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Gastro power couple: Christof Widakovich and Herti Grossauer-Widakovich
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Notary Peter Wenger and pediatric dentist Sabine Wenger (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Notary Peter Wenger and pediatric dentist Sabine Wenger
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Head of Energie Steiermark Christian Purrer with daughter Katrin (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Head of Energie Steiermark Christian Purrer with daughter Katrin
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Entrepreneur Hans Roth and the Croatian ambassador Daniel Gluncic (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Entrepreneur Hans Roth and the Croatian ambassador Daniel Gluncic
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Consul Günter Nebel with Dana Ordabekova (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Consul Günter Nebel with Dana Ordabekova
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Pandora Nox (right) and Liam Choclit (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Pandora Nox (right) and Liam Choclit
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Party colleague Karlheinz Kornhäusl has not yet established a connection with the moon - and replies with a wink: "As a doctor on night duty, you do fear full moon nights a little." 

Is Graz Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner more connected to the moon? "Sometimes there are restless nights when the moon is full. Obviously there are things that influence us." Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, on the other hand, likes to enjoy "the particularly beautiful starry sky" when the moon is full.

Neo-FPÖ state councillor Hannes Amesbauer came with his fiancée Petra Ackerl. "I am firmly convinced that nature has an effect on people." But Ackerl is certainly even more effective when she asks for the first dance: "I'm not much of a dancer, but if Petra insists..."

Saubermacher boss Hans Roth confessed that his wife lives by the moon: "We also organize our meetings in the company according to it. Personally, I'm not that sensitive about it."

The star guests of the evening, Simone Lugner and Heribert Kasper, are just as "moonstruck": "Richard believed very strongly in zodiac signs," his widow recalls. On the evening of the ball, she is sure he was watching from above!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannah Michaeler
Hannah Michaeler
Porträt von Birgit Waldsam
Birgit Waldsam
