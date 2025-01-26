Two dead bodies lay unnoticed for a long time

Time and again, there are deaths that are noticed late - see link box. In May 2024, for example, the body of a woman in her forties was discovered in a rented apartment in Linz. She had been dead for more than a month. The death of a couple in Linz went unnoticed for at least several days - the 84-year-old had first killed his 91-year-old wife and then himself in June. In St. Martin im Mühlkreis, a single pensioner lay dead in his house for two weeks before a neighbor raised the alarm. A particularly tragic case occurred in September in Perg, where an 82-year-old man shot his wife (75) and then himself. The severely impaired daughter (57) then died of thirst in the cellar of the house. The family drama went undetected for almost a month.