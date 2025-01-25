In the district of Leoben
PV system on fire: Operation with heavy breathing protection
A challenging firefighting operation on Saturday for the Hafning fire department in Trofaiach (Leoben district): A photovoltaic system in an exposed location had started to burn. Using heavy breathing protection and fire extinguishers, the fire was finally brought under control.
The column of smoke could be seen for miles. Due to this fact and the exposed location, the command of the Hafning fire department alerted the comrades from the Trofaiach fire brigade as soon as they arrived.
The heavy smoke development made the use of heavy breathing protection necessary. The cause of the fire was most likely a technical defect.
According to experts, the danger of fires in PV systems does not usually come from the panels, but from material defects in cables and plugs or improper installations. When the sun is shining, there is always electricity on photovoltaic systems. Errors in cabling or plugs can then have a fire-causing effect due to the sometimes high currents.
According to the fire prevention agency, the fire risk is manageable. However, it is important to have the system installed by a specialist company in order to be sure that the work has been carried out properly. A mandatory inspection of private PV systems after a certain period of time would also make sense from a fire safety perspective.
