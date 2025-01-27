Service provider paves the way through the digital jungle

Skepticism at the beginning

At the same time, however, there is still a great deal of skepticism about digital innovation. Evelyn Oberleitner and Lukas Kragl from ProcessOne, an AI service provider for the public sector that the two founded in April 2024 with mentor Gerhard Hinterkörner, are well aware of this. "At first, employees in a company often meet us with skepticism. But once they see that they no longer have to type in invoices or manually compare delivery bills with the order total, they realize the added value for themselves and their work, and things quickly turn around," says Oberleitner.