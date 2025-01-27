AI solutions for the office
Service provider paves the way through the digital jungle
Rising costs, downsizing, markets in upheaval, falling demand: many companies are currently facing enormous challenges. Optimization potential is being exploited wherever possible - and software solutions equipped with artificial intelligence are increasingly coming into focus. "There's still a lot of catching up to do here," say Lukas Kragl and Evelyn Oberleitner from ProcessOne.
Breast cancer detection rates can be massively increased; in Las Vegas, a hotel is opening in May that offers everything from booking systems to concierges digitally and contactlessly; thanks to the automated analysis of drone images, farmers know which fields need water or pesticides: It is impossible to imagine many areas without artificial intelligence.
Skepticism at the beginning
At the same time, however, there is still a great deal of skepticism about digital innovation. Evelyn Oberleitner and Lukas Kragl from ProcessOne, an AI service provider for the public sector that the two founded in April 2024 with mentor Gerhard Hinterkörner, are well aware of this. "At first, employees in a company often meet us with skepticism. But once they see that they no longer have to type in invoices or manually compare delivery bills with the order total, they realize the added value for themselves and their work, and things quickly turn around," says Oberleitner.
The AI service provider from Schwertberg specializes primarily in small and medium-sized companies. "It's usually the case that companies don't have the time to deal with artificial intelligence and automation during the day-to-day business that needs to be kept running. It feels like a new solution comes out every week. We try to guide them through this digital jungle," says Kragl.
It has long been common practice in industry for machines to make our routine work easier. Our mission is to bring the whole thing into the office.
Evelyn Oberleitner, Mitgründerin ProcessOne
What do the Mühlviertel team do? "We attack where Excel, PDFs, data and files are," explains Kragl. ProcessOne sees itself in the role of a link, not only advising, but also tackling when it comes to digitizing processes. Kragl, a former professional footballer who has long since become an automation expert, sees enormous potential and a great need for action: "There are many processes where people work as they did ten, 15 or 20 years ago. There are so many opportunities to optimize repetitive tasks with software solutions."
Going to Hong Kong for five days in March
From digital inboxes and intelligent document analysis to automated invoice processing - "there are many people who would like to have this, but don't know how to get started," says Oberleitner, who is taking off to Hong Kong with Kragl for five days in March. The one-year-old company is part of the startup program of Global Incubator Network Austria, the AI Marketplace of Austria-Wirtschaftsservice and Außenwirtschaft Austria and will be given the chance to gain new perspectives.
