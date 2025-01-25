Mayor must now appear before the judge

Mayor initially did not believe inquiry

Mayor Kröpfl, for whom the presumption of innocence applies, did not initially believe the "Krone" inquiry either: "Since 2020, I or the municipality have been reported more than 40 times. Since 2015, there have even been 106 charges! They have all come to nothing," says the mayor, emphasizing the lively culture of reporting in the municipality - especially "from the blue corner" or from quarrelling neighbors.

Political dirt buckets?

He was shocked to learn about the charges from the "Krone". He was not even aware of any open proceedings against him at the time. Kröpfl once again suspects a political smear campaign. He is happy to implement many projects that improve the quality of life in the municipality. "But with tours like this right before the election, it's really no fun anymore," he emphasizes and hopes that the voters will "correctly classify" the events.