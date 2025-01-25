Welfare should only be provided in return for work

There will be no municipal elections in St. Pölten on Sunday, as they are not due until next year. Nevertheless, there will be a political stir. And the ÖVP is providing it in the city, which is completely governed by the SPÖ. The black party wants to submit an explosive urgent motion to the municipal council on Monday: Anyone receiving social benefits in the provincial capital should in future have to spit in their hands for the benefit of the general public. In plain language: compulsory work for welfare recipients and asylum seekers.