Trump order:
Only US flags allowed on embassy buildings
The new administration under US President Donald Trump has now taken up the next flag issue following the lifting of the mourning flag for the late former head of state Jimmy Carter. Washington has ordered that only the star-spangled banner may fly at all foreign missions of the United States.
The "one flag policy" is part of the abolition of all diversity programs to promote minorities and women. During the election campaign, Trump had already railed against these programs both in government and in the business world, arguing that they discriminate against white people - especially men.
"The flag of the United States unites all Americans under the universal principles of justice, freedom and democracy. These values, which are the foundation of our great country, are shared by all American citizens," it said in a letter to all consulates and embassies around the world. The only exceptions to the ban are the flag for prisoners of war and those for refugees or unlawfully detained persons (see pictures above).
Employees of diversity programs on forced leave
The Trump administration ordered the responsible federal agencies to furlough their diversity program employees. The diversity, participation and inclusion programs would "divide Americans by ethnicity, waste taxpayer dollars and lead to shameful discrimination", according to a memo issued by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on Tuesday. Specifically, it instructed all agency heads to cancel related training, terminate related contractors and delete websites and social media accounts with related advertising by Wednesday evening.
