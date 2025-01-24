Editorial Board warns: “Destruction of the ORF begins”

ORF services and savings program

To underline the importance of ORF, the Editorial Board listed the services provided by the media company: With a household fee of EUR 15.30 per month, ORF offers a "comprehensive range of radio, TV, online and streaming services with information, sport, culture and entertainment" for the equivalent of 50 cents per day. Around 300,000 low-income households are exempt from the fee. Around EUR 100 million of the ORF budget goes to the Austrian film industry, around EUR 120 million to domestic culture and around EUR 120 million to domestic sport. The ORF has been making savings for years, the Editorial Board also notes. Since 2007, almost 1,000 employees have been made redundant and 450 million euros have been saved over the past seven years. The salary settlements of recent years are among the lowest in Austria.