FPÖ plans
Editorial Board warns: “Destruction of the ORF begins”
The ORF Editorial Board is up in arms: In the government negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP, the topic of media was on the agenda for the first time on Thursday - and the public broadcaster doesn't like it at all.
"The destruction of the ORF is beginning," warns the ORF Editorial Board in a press release, as the Freedom Party wants to abolish the ORF contribution and finance public broadcasting from the federal budget in future, including budget cuts.
"The ORF is to be financially starved, forced to cut its services and restructured in terms of personnel according to the FPÖ's wishes," fear the representatives of the ORF editorial team. Over the years, the FPÖ has turned the ORF into an "enemy image" and now the party wants to implement what it has been demanding for a long time: to reduce the ORF to a "basic radio station" and thus "subject it to the discretion of those in power".
"Propaganda" instead of critical journalism
The FPÖ has long referred to the ORF as "state radio" or "government radio" and is striving for exactly that: "a state-funded broadcaster with direct access to the staff on the Board of Trustees and management", according to the ORF Editorial Board. Instead of critical journalism, the FPÖ wants to channel taxpayers' money into media channels close to it in order to promote "propaganda entirely in the interests of the party". The editorial representatives Dieter Bornemann, Simone Leonhartsberger, Peter Daser and Margit Schuschou state that credible quality media are essential in democratic countries, especially in times of targeted disinformation.
"If the ÖVP is serious about its commitment to democracy and media freedom, it cannot agree to the plans of its potential new government partner," the ORF Editorial Board takes the People's Party to task and sees "days of decision". The Editorial Board calls on those in positions of responsibility and civil society to campaign for the preservation of public service broadcasting and quality media in general. "The damage caused by its destruction would be irreparable," it warns.
ORF services and savings program
To underline the importance of ORF, the Editorial Board listed the services provided by the media company: With a household fee of EUR 15.30 per month, ORF offers a "comprehensive range of radio, TV, online and streaming services with information, sport, culture and entertainment" for the equivalent of 50 cents per day. Around 300,000 low-income households are exempt from the fee. Around EUR 100 million of the ORF budget goes to the Austrian film industry, around EUR 120 million to domestic culture and around EUR 120 million to domestic sport. The ORF has been making savings for years, the Editorial Board also notes. Since 2007, almost 1,000 employees have been made redundant and 450 million euros have been saved over the past seven years. The salary settlements of recent years are among the lowest in Austria.
Hafenecker: FPÖ stands for "media plurality"
FPÖ General Secretary and media spokesman Christian Hafenecker affirmed on Thursday that the FPÖ stands "for media plurality", but insisted that the ORF would be financed from the budget in future. Hafenecker tried to dispel concerns that this would mean greater political interference. He said that there was a need for secure ORF funding and that he could imagine a solution for the budget that would extend beyond one legislative period "so that the ORF does not have to renegotiate the budget after every election".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.