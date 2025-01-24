Landlord spokesman clashes with ÖVP business association

"Want less party political influence"

With his candidacy, Mayr-Stockinger wants to ensure that "the Chamber of Commerce focuses more on the needs of businesses and is less influenced by politics. It's about working together. Not in the political bubble, but in real life". His demands are similar to those of Wirtschaftsbund top candidate Gerold Royda, who wants to knock the landlord from Ansfelden off his throne: combating the shortage of skilled workers, preserving tradition and diversity, digitalization and, for example, reducing bureaucracy.