In the election in March
Landlord spokesman clashes with ÖVP business association
The well-known restaurateur Thomas Mayr-Stockinger is very well connected in the ÖVP, right up to state governor Thomas Stelzer. In the Chamber of Commerce elections in March, however, this is a minor matter. The long-standing functionary is running against the black Wirtschaftsbund. Also because the latter had thrown him out.
The Ansfelden restaurateur Thomas Mayr-Stockinger (51) has already been served the bill for founding a non-party list with which he is competing against the black Wirtschaftsbund: The ÖVP organization informed him in a letter that he would be excluded from representing their interests. However, Mayr-Stockinger emphasizes that he does not want to engage in party politics. Together with Linz pianino owner Harald Katzmayr and Danube tourism boss Manfred Traunmüller, he is running for chairman of the catering and hotel sector in the Chamber of Commerce elections in March.
SPÖ association runs on Mayr-Stockinger's list
Katzmayr and Traunmüller represent the Social Democratic Business Association, with Gerhard Edelsbacher from the Independent Business Network also supporting them. The Ansfelden native has already been the spokesman for innkeepers for the past ten years and represented 6000 businesses in Upper Austria. After a dispute within the group, the Wirtschaftsbund no longer nominated him - the "OÖ-Krone" reported.
"Want less party political influence"
With his candidacy, Mayr-Stockinger wants to ensure that "the Chamber of Commerce focuses more on the needs of businesses and is less influenced by politics. It's about working together. Not in the political bubble, but in real life". His demands are similar to those of Wirtschaftsbund top candidate Gerold Royda, who wants to knock the landlord from Ansfelden off his throne: combating the shortage of skilled workers, preserving tradition and diversity, digitalization and, for example, reducing bureaucracy.
Prominent support for independent list
Stocki, as he is known, does not see himself as an industry rebel. However, according to his own statements, he has a large number of prominent supporters behind him - such as Linz's Josef-Wirt Günter Hager, festival host Patrick Stützner, Roland Klinser (Badhaus Bad Hall) and Andrea Sonnleitner (Atrio Linz).
