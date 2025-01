Trump withdrew personal protection from former Secretary of State Pompeo

"Significant concerns" about Hegseth

"The head of the Department of Defense must demonstrate and exemplify the standards of conduct and character that we expect of all soldiers," said Lisa Murkowski. However, the nomination of Hegseth for the post raised considerable concerns that she could not ignore. She referred, for example, to the ex-soldier's lack of experience and what signal his nomination could send to female soldiers. He had previously said that women could not be used in combat missions.