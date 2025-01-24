Klosterneuburg Dukes
The trophy stays in the family here
The most recent Basketball Cup title was only the second in the history of the Klosterneuburg Dukes, the first was in 2013. Damir Zeleznik celebrated both: as a player, coach - and with son Nico also as a father. Despite the "cup party", the 44-year-old head coach wants to see full focus on the top six.
"It's a struggle to get the lads fit again," laughed Dukes coach Damir Zeleznik into the phone. The "Krone" caught up with him straight after training had finished, the Cup celebrations were probably still in the players' bones. Sure, it was historic. Even more so for the Zeleznik family. Because Damir was the most valuable player (MVP) of the final in the Dukes' first cup win in 2013 with 15 points, and head coach in the second on Sunday. "That makes me extremely happy, of course."
And proud. Especially of his son Nico. The 18-year-old was instrumental in the title with 13 points and a three-point percentage of 75%, almost following in his father's footsteps as MVP. "He really wasn't afraid at all and took responsibility. That's a quality you either have or you don't." Or inherit it? "I don't know," smiled Damir. The first person in Austrian basketball history to win the Cup as a player, coach and father.
A question of mentality
Clearly, one party is not enough. That's why there's a second one on Saturday after the derby against St. Pölten (5.30 pm) at the "Dukes Castle", with practically the whole city in attendance. While the team receives words of appreciation from the mayor, the fans can get photos with the trophy and their favorite players and coaches. With, as the Babenbergers hope, beaming faces after the home win: "The top six is our top priority. It will depend on the mental side of things, whether the boys are ready to take on the next challenge."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
