Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Klosterneuburg Dukes

The trophy stays in the family here

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 09:40

The most recent Basketball Cup title was only the second in the history of the Klosterneuburg Dukes, the first was in 2013. Damir Zeleznik celebrated both: as a player, coach - and with son Nico also as a father. Despite the "cup party", the 44-year-old head coach wants to see full focus on the top six.

0 Kommentare

"It's a struggle to get the lads fit again," laughed Dukes coach Damir Zeleznik into the phone. The "Krone" caught up with him straight after training had finished, the Cup celebrations were probably still in the players' bones. Sure, it was historic. Even more so for the Zeleznik family. Because Damir was the most valuable player (MVP) of the final in the Dukes' first cup win in 2013 with 15 points, and head coach in the second on Sunday. "That makes me extremely happy, of course."

Damir Zeleznik was named Most Valuable Player in the 2013 Cup final against Vienna. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Damir Zeleznik was named Most Valuable Player in the 2013 Cup final against Vienna.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

And proud. Especially of his son Nico. The 18-year-old was instrumental in the title with 13 points and a three-point percentage of 75%, almost following in his father's footsteps as MVP. "He really wasn't afraid at all and took responsibility. That's a quality you either have or you don't." Or inherit it? "I don't know," smiled Damir. The first person in Austrian basketball history to win the Cup as a player, coach and father.

Damir Zeleznik celebrated his first Cup win as head coach. (Bild: Verena Maurer)
Damir Zeleznik celebrated his first Cup win as head coach.
(Bild: Verena Maurer)

A question of mentality
Clearly, one party is not enough. That's why there's a second one on Saturday after the derby against St. Pölten (5.30 pm) at the "Dukes Castle", with practically the whole city in attendance. While the team receives words of appreciation from the mayor, the fans can get photos with the trophy and their favorite players and coaches. With, as the Babenbergers hope, beaming faces after the home win: "The top six is our top priority. It will depend on the mental side of things, whether the boys are ready to take on the next challenge." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dorian Seistock
Dorian Seistock
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf