Five ex-elite pupils appear before the judge today

"It was all voluntary"

In addition to the five boys, aged 16 and 17, there were two other pupils in the room with the girl at the time of the crime, according to a spokesperson for the regional court. The defendants are likely to have said during their interrogations that everything happened there on a voluntary basis. They face up to six months imprisonment or a fine of up to 360 daily rates. A verdict is planned for the afternoon - we will report on developments in the courtroom on krone.at.