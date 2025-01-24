Was it coercion?
Five ex-elite pupils appear before the judge today
Today is the day of truth for five former pupils of the elite educational institution Aloisianum in Linz. A judge must clarify whether the incidents during a class trip to Italy were coercion or whether the girl took part voluntarily and was not threatened. So far, the teenagers have denied everything.
The five former pupils of the Aloisianum private grammar school in Linz will stand trial for coercion from 10 am. It is known that in April of last year, during a project trip to Italy, they allegedly forcibly dragged a fellow pupil into a room, locked her in and forced her to "crack out" her back. The first defendant is said to have threatened to rape the 15-year-old girl. The victim, four classmates and a teacher have been summoned as witnesses.
"It was all voluntary"
In addition to the five boys, aged 16 and 17, there were two other pupils in the room with the girl at the time of the crime, according to a spokesperson for the regional court. The defendants are likely to have said during their interrogations that everything happened there on a voluntary basis. They face up to six months imprisonment or a fine of up to 360 daily rates. A verdict is planned for the afternoon - we will report on developments in the courtroom on krone.at.
