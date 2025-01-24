Semi-final drama: Novak Djokovic has to retire

Djokovic had already received treatment in the quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz and also played with a bandage around his left thigh on Friday. However, little of this was noticeable in a high-class set. "It was a pretty high level in the first set," Zverev also didn't notice any impairment. "Maybe he didn't move so well in the tiebreak." On the one hand, Zverev is happy to be in the final of the Australian Open, "but there is no player on the tour that I respect more than Novak," Zverev told the fans. Last year in Shanghai, for example, Djokovic spoke to him for hours when the German was not feeling so well mentally.