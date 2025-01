VW pays billion-euro fine due to CO2 limits

According to the current situation, car manufacturers in the EU must comply with stricter emission limits for climate-damaging carbon dioxide this year - if the average CO2 emissions of newly sold vehicles are too high, fines will be imposed. In view of the current difficult situation in the German and European automotive industry, which is having an impact on jobs and value creation, many politicians are currently calling for this mechanism to be suspended and for suppliers not to be put under even greater pressure with fines.