This is how cute Ariana Grande celebrates her Oscar nomination
The nominations for this year's Academy Awards were announced on Thursday. Ariana Grande is among the lucky stars who can hope to win an Oscar on March 2.
The singer and actress is nominated in the "Best Supporting Actress" category for the role of Glinda in the musical "Wicked". A big moment for the 31-year-old, as she revealed on Instagram shortly after the announcement.
"Can't stop crying"
"I'm lifting my head between sobs to thank the Academy for this incredible recognition," Grande wrote with a child's photo of herself.
She continued: "I can't stop crying, which surprises no one. I am humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and share this with little Ari who sat and watched Judy Garland sing 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow'."
Balloons for Grande
Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater is also more than proud of his sweetheart. The actor posted a particularly sweet snapshot of his girlfriend on Instagram.
It shows Grande, wearing just a nightgown, standing in front of a floor-to-ceiling window and looking out into the rain. And to celebrate, there was also a surprise for the actress - namely lots of pink balloons.
Grande and Slater met and fell in love while filming "Wicked". The singer and actress was previously married to Dalton Gomez. The marriage broke up in 2023.
