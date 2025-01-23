Army focuses on security on all “fronts”

NCOs in demand

The army training school has a new role to play here. "The training of cadre personnel will be tailored in greater detail to the respective requirements," explains the commander, Dieter Schadenböck. In terms of personnel, Burgenland is well positioned, adds Gasser. Non-commissioned officers are in demand. An extension of the basic military service from six to nine or 12 months is being advocated. There is currently only less activity in the assistance mission: with 5,163 migrants and 39 smugglers in 2024, 270 soldiers at the border are currently sufficient.