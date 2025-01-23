Rethinking required
Army focuses on security on all “fronts”
Political world events leave clear traces in the plans of the military command in Burgenland. "Nothing goes unnoticed".
The higher the risk, the greater the need for protection - the global security situation has financial consequences. The war in Ukraine is raging not far to the east. "Developments in Syria cannot yet be predicted," says Brigadier Gernot Gasser, looking ahead. Aside from military conflicts, state terrorism and cyber attacks are causing unrest behind the political scenes. "Nothing goes unnoticed," says Gasser.
Rethinking after Trump
Europe used to rely on the USA, but now the new Trump administration in the EU requires a rethink. The defense budgets have been significantly increased and billions have been spent, as can be seen in the government files.
"In Austria, the armed forces have taken off their shirts seven times. However, a process of catching up on the past 30 years has now begun," notes Gasser positively. The multi-billion euro pot is filled until 2026. The coalition negotiations at federal level are already focusing on national defense. "We want to feel the support of politicians and the population, and this should be reflected in the budget," emphasizes Gasser.
Increasing operational strength as a priority strategy
From the military commander's point of view, the aim is to strengthen defense capabilities. Experienced strategists consider a direct attack from the east to be "rather unlikely". However, attacks by small subversive groups aimed at destabilizing the infrastructure cannot be ruled out. The military forces should therefore be quickly ready for action, highly trained and optimally equipped - which has not been financially viable to date.
NCOs in demand
The army training school has a new role to play here. "The training of cadre personnel will be tailored in greater detail to the respective requirements," explains the commander, Dieter Schadenböck. In terms of personnel, Burgenland is well positioned, adds Gasser. Non-commissioned officers are in demand. An extension of the basic military service from six to nine or 12 months is being advocated. There is currently only less activity in the assistance mission: with 5,163 migrants and 39 smugglers in 2024, 270 soldiers at the border are currently sufficient.
