Before EL match

Lazio hooligans attack Sociedad fans in Rome

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 16:00

Supporters of the Italian club Lazio Rome attacked dozens of fans of the Spanish club in the night before the Europa League match against Real Sociedad.

Around 70 fans of the visiting team were attacked and nine injured in the riots in the Italian capital, according to several media reports. The violent clashes took place ahead of tonight's clash between the two teams at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

As reported by the newspaper "Gazzetta dello Sport", a group of around 80 Lazio fans attacked around 70 Real Sociedad San Sebastian supporters when they were in a bar in the center of Rome. The police confiscated sticks, pipes, hammers, knives and other weapons from the Lazio fans.

Lazio condemned attacks
Lazio emphasized in a statement that it condemned "any form of violence" and offered the investigating authorities the "greatest possible cooperation" following the incidents during the night. The club also wanted to take the "strictest measures" against any fans of the Italian capital club involved.

According to a report by the ANSA news agency, one of the nine injured was seriously injured but not life-threatening. Investigations into the dynamics of the clashes are ongoing. Surveillance cameras are to be used to identify those responsible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

