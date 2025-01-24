Opera quick check
What you need to know: L’Orfeo by Monteverdi
Whether you're on the trolleybus on the way to the performance, having a cigarette before the premiere or waiting in the toilet queue, with this quick check you'll be perfectly prepared for the evening in just 2 minutes. The "Krone" has the most important information about L'Orfeo by Claudio Monteverdi.
What's it all about? Today at the Mozartwoche, you can see "L'Orfeo", a lesson from Monteverdi on why self-control is important or at least the key to a promising marriage.
Plot: Orfeo and Euridice are about to get married. While the groom is still celebrating his bachelor party with his companions, his bride goes with her friends to pick flowers for the bridal bouquet. However, she is fatally bitten by a snake. Orfeo is devastated and decides not to bow to his fate as a widower, but to bring Euridice back from the realm of the dead. Orfeo ignores the fact that entering the underworld is reserved for the dead alone, because in addition to being a determined lover, he is also a gifted singer who stuns the guardians of the underworld with his voice. Pluto, ruler of the realm of the dead, is persuaded by his wife Proserpina to return Euridice in the name of love. The condition: Orfeo may only see Euridice again in the upper world. Halfway there, he is overcome by mistrust and turns around, whereupon Euridice disappears. He falls into lamentation, which the god Apollo ends with the promise to take Orfeo to heaven, where he can be very close to his Euridice.
A bragging point for the interval: the opera was performed seven years after its premiere, in 1614, in the Residenz in Salzburg, which is now considered the first opera performance north of the Alps.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
