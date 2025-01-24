What you need to know: L’Orfeo by Monteverdi

Plot: Orfeo and Euridice are about to get married. While the groom is still celebrating his bachelor party with his companions, his bride goes with her friends to pick flowers for the bridal bouquet. However, she is fatally bitten by a snake. Orfeo is devastated and decides not to bow to his fate as a widower, but to bring Euridice back from the realm of the dead. Orfeo ignores the fact that entering the underworld is reserved for the dead alone, because in addition to being a determined lover, he is also a gifted singer who stuns the guardians of the underworld with his voice. Pluto, ruler of the realm of the dead, is persuaded by his wife Proserpina to return Euridice in the name of love. The condition: Orfeo may only see Euridice again in the upper world. Halfway there, he is overcome by mistrust and turns around, whereupon Euridice disappears. He falls into lamentation, which the god Apollo ends with the promise to take Orfeo to heaven, where he can be very close to his Euridice.