Cooperative planned
New nursing home in its own neighborhood
A new nursing home in the center, with buildings for assisted living right next to it: Laa an der Thaya is developing its own small district, which also includes building plots for young living. All in all, a mix that allows for many synergies and helps to save money. There are also plans to set up a cooperative to bundle small charitable activities throughout the town.
According to a study by the Association of Municipalities, many local people want to contribute their talents to the community (reported in the "Krone"). In Laa an der Thaya, this is to take place in the long term in the form of a cooperative model, according to Brigitte Ribisch's plan: "A lot is already happening in the associations, but this is not exploiting the full potential," says the mayor of Laa an der Thaya.
Energy communities as a model
The plan is to set up a cooperative based on the model of energy communities, in which everyone can contribute their services according to their talents - from support with shopping to small technical assistance with a new television. "The aim of setting up a cooperative is to prevent profit from playing a role," says the city manager. Anyone who contributes their share and thus "pays into the pot" will be reimbursed later if they need help themselves."
In addition to the nursing and care services, regional projects can become role models for other regions.
Landesrätin Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister
The care home site project
For the time being, however, the focus is on an existing site where a new care home is to be built - the district also includes the construction of assisted living units in order to keep costs and effort low with short distances. In a third instance, housing estates are also planned in order to strengthen the community - young and old. According to Ribisch, future users of the new offer could be people who are still independent but whose house has become too big for them.
There are even plans for a veterinary clinic on the 50,000-square-meter site. "The overall bundle of measures aims to ease the burden on public budgets," Ribisch sums up.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.