Because of Greenland
EU politician flips out: “Trump, get lost!”
A Danish EU parliamentarian has made it very clear what he thinks about US President Donald Trump wanting to make Greenland part of the USA: nothing! Or to put it in the original words of Anders Vistisen: "Trump, fuck off", which roughly means: "Trump, fuck off".
Vistisen, a politician from the right-wing populist Dansk Folkeparti (Danish People's Party), went on a rant about Trump's unvarnished Greenland ambitions during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years, he said. "It is an integral part of our country, it is not for sale." Neither threats nor prayers could change this fact.
Crystal clear message to Trump: "Fuck off!"
Visitsen was even clearer a few sentences later and followed up against the US President, who is not exactly squeamish himself: "Let me put it in words that you might understand: 'Mr. Trump, fuck off!"
In a tweet on Wednesday, Vistisen qualified his statement slightly. Of course you have to speak nicely, the Dane chided himself for his choice of words. The entry ends with the sentence: "Treat your allies well and we will return the favor."
Just one day after Trump's inauguration, Denmark reiterated that no country can simply "help itself" to Greenland. "Of course we cannot have a world order in which countries, if they are big enough, no matter what their name, can simply help themselves to their heart's content," said Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Tuesday.
GREENLAND
- Greenland was a Danish colony until 1953 and has been a self-governing territory of the Kingdom since 1979. Denmark continues to exercise control over foreign and security policy.
- With an area of 2.175 million square kilometers, Greenland is the largest island in the world. Its area is larger than that of France, Germany, Spain, Great Britain, Italy, Greece, Switzerland and Belgium combined.
- The territory is rich in natural resources. These include oil, gas, gold, diamonds, uranium, zinc and lead.
- There has been a US army base on the north-west coast of Greenland since the Cold War.
Trump moved back into the White House in Washington on Monday. Shortly beforehand, he had declared his intention to take over Greenland, an autonomous territory belonging to Denmark that is rich in natural resources - and had not ruled out military action. Trump also threatened similar action for the takeover of the Panama Canal.
Trump: Greenland is a wonderful place and important for the USA
In his inaugural speech, Trump did not repeat the threat to Greenland, but shortly afterwards, when asked by members of the press, he said: "I'm sure Denmark will be fine." Greenland is a wonderful place that the USA needs for "international security", said Trump.
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had stated on Monday that Europe must prepare for a "new reality". The people of Greenland must be granted their right to self-determination, while at the same time Denmark must maintain its relations with the USA.
Greenland's head of government, Mute Egede, has repeatedly emphasized that Greenland has nothing against closer ties with Washington, but that the country is not for sale.
