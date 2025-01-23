Cancer diagnosis: chances of survival increased

Cancers and their prognosis

The most important factors influencing the chances include tumor location and stage at diagnosis. The prognosis is particularly good for testicular and thyroid cancer, where 96 and 95 percent respectively are still alive after five years. Malignant tumors of the prostate and breast are also among those with a higher probability of survival (95 and 88 percent respectively). Cancer of the lung (25 percent), oesophagus (22 percent), liver (18 percent) and pancreas (12 percent) have a poor prognosis after this period.