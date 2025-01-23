Vorteilswelt
First drive in the video

Ferrari debut! Hamilton provides a goosebump moment

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 08:52

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton drove laps in his Ferrari for the first time (see video above)! The fans in Maranello were already at the feet of the 40-year-old Brit ...

0 Kommentare

Wednesday, 9.16 am, in Maranello. All eyes are on the Pista di Fiorano. Where Lewis Hamilton leaves the garage in a Ferrari for the first time. Who would have thought that a year ago?

Hamilton had already had to send his body measurements to Maranello weeks ago. So the red overall and the yellow helmet with the "Cavallino Rampante", the famous rearing horse, were ready for the premiere. After the Englishman had spent the last few days being shown around the hallowed halls of Ferrari and getting to know his new colleagues, the exciting part began.

(Bild: Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
(Bild: Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The 40-year-old started the V6 turbo engine in the car with his starting number 44 in temperatures of just four degrees and light fog. Hamilton completed 30 laps to thunderous applause from the fans, giving the Tifosi goosebumps. The SF-23 from the 2023 season was ready for the seven-time world champion's first appearance.

(Bild: Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
(Bild: Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

"I am so excited"
Of course, fast lap times were not possible in the inhospitable conditions. Nevertheless, "Sir Lewis" was delighted with his first outing in the "Red Goddess": "I'm so excited to start this new era," he wrote on Instagram.

The first official test drives will take place from February 26 to 28, with the season kicking off on March 16 in Melbourne. 

Ann Sophie Walten

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Ähnliche Themen
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
