First drive in the video
Ferrari debut! Hamilton provides a goosebump moment
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton drove laps in his Ferrari for the first time (see video above)! The fans in Maranello were already at the feet of the 40-year-old Brit ...
Wednesday, 9.16 am, in Maranello. All eyes are on the Pista di Fiorano. Where Lewis Hamilton leaves the garage in a Ferrari for the first time. Who would have thought that a year ago?
Hamilton had already had to send his body measurements to Maranello weeks ago. So the red overall and the yellow helmet with the "Cavallino Rampante", the famous rearing horse, were ready for the premiere. After the Englishman had spent the last few days being shown around the hallowed halls of Ferrari and getting to know his new colleagues, the exciting part began.
The 40-year-old started the V6 turbo engine in the car with his starting number 44 in temperatures of just four degrees and light fog. Hamilton completed 30 laps to thunderous applause from the fans, giving the Tifosi goosebumps. The SF-23 from the 2023 season was ready for the seven-time world champion's first appearance.
"I am so excited"
Of course, fast lap times were not possible in the inhospitable conditions. Nevertheless, "Sir Lewis" was delighted with his first outing in the "Red Goddess": "I'm so excited to start this new era," he wrote on Instagram.
The first official test drives will take place from February 26 to 28, with the season kicking off on March 16 in Melbourne.
Ann Sophie Walten
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.