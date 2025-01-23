Cheat packs
Negative “Consumer Duck 2024” award for spice mix
The barbecue vegetable spice mix from a well-known Austrian company has received an inglorious award. Because the opaque tin is only about a third full, the product was awarded the negative prize of the Association for Consumer Information (VKI) - the "Consumer Duck 2024".
According to the VKI, consumers found the airy cheat packaging of Kotányi's barbecue vegetable and spice mix to be cheeky. In 2016 and 2020, Kotányi spice tins had already attracted negative attention in a food check due to their low filling quantity.
Manufacturer: "Fluctuating volume"
In its statement, the manufacturer argues that the volume fluctuates depending on the type of spice. A certain amount of leeway is therefore necessary in the can format. "Two thirds of air in a spice container is simply too much. The current disproportion disappoints customers in terms of the filling quantity. It also leads to an unnecessary waste of resources," said VKI nutritionist Nina Eichberger.
Juice and pesto in second and third place
Rauch Happy Day Coconut Pineapple Juice came in second place. Instead of real coconut, which is only contained as 0.5 percent coconut water, consumers are confronted with added flavoring. "Flavoring" in the list of ingredients can refer to flavorings based on natural raw materials - of plant, animal or microbiological origin - as well as a synthetically produced flavoring substance. Rauch informed the VKI that it is a natural flavoring, but would not provide any information about the original raw materials.
The Rio Mare tuna pesto with pistachios and lemon came in third place and caused annoyance with its composition. In addition to tuna (20 percent), pistachios (five percent) and lemon (two percent), it mainly contains green beans (around 37 percent) and olive oil. "It should be clear at first glance on the packaging what the main ingredients of the product are. This is not the case with Rio Mare's pesto," says Eichberger. The manufacturer sees no problem with the name and design, as the green beans only play a subordinate role, according to him.
More than 7000 consumers have voted
Consumers who feel they have been misled by the presentation, labeling or advertising of a product can report the product in question on the Lebensmittel-Check platform of the consumer protection magazine. Five products were selected from all published checks from September 2023 to September 2024 and put to the vote as part of the "Consumer Duck 2024". The survey recorded a total of 7879 participants aged between 20 and 70.
