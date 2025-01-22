Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Signal to criminals

Austria talks with Taliban about deportations

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 20:44

The Ministry of the Interior has begun talks at official level with the Afghan Taliban regime about taking back refugees. A two-person delegation from the ministry stayed in the radical Islamic-ruled country until Wednesday, the ministry confirmed.

0 Kommentare

It was emphasized that the talks were of a "technical-operational nature".

Karner presses for speed
Austria, in the person of the Minister of the Interior, would like to deport people back to Afghanistan. However, this has so far been de facto impossible as there are no official contacts with the Taliban. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) has been pushing for some time at European level to take appropriate steps in this regard.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) (Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP)
(Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)

Many asylum rejections, lots of subsidiary protection
In the first eleven months of last year, almost 1,200 asylum applications from Afghanistan were rejected. However, this figure is put into perspective when you consider that almost 1000 people who were not granted asylum status were granted subsidiary protection, meaning that they can also remain in the country.

Improved security situation in Afghanistan
Nevertheless, there is probably not such a small number of people who could still be deported. After all, almost 95,000 asylum applications from Afghans have been received over the past ten years. The Constitutional Court has also allowed deportations to Afghanistan again. This was justified in one case on the grounds that the security situation had improved since the radical Islamic Taliban came to power.

Taliban fighters (Bild: AFP/Wakil KOHSAR)
Taliban fighters
(Bild: AFP/Wakil KOHSAR)

Search for a mode of deportation
The Ministry of the Interior emphasizes that the talks in Kabul were about how repatriations could be "technically implemented". Karner is primarily concerned with sending back Afghans who have committed crimes - also to send a signal to all those who have not obeyed the law.

Talks with the Taliban regime: Austria is not alone
The Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum also coordinated closely with other member states and the EU delegation in Afghanistan, according to the Ministry of the Interior, which emphasized that this was not a political contact, but one at official level. Austria is not alone in this anyway. Norway also maintains contacts with the regime.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf