Signal to criminals
Austria talks with Taliban about deportations
The Ministry of the Interior has begun talks at official level with the Afghan Taliban regime about taking back refugees. A two-person delegation from the ministry stayed in the radical Islamic-ruled country until Wednesday, the ministry confirmed.
It was emphasized that the talks were of a "technical-operational nature".
Karner presses for speed
Austria, in the person of the Minister of the Interior, would like to deport people back to Afghanistan. However, this has so far been de facto impossible as there are no official contacts with the Taliban. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) has been pushing for some time at European level to take appropriate steps in this regard.
Many asylum rejections, lots of subsidiary protection
In the first eleven months of last year, almost 1,200 asylum applications from Afghanistan were rejected. However, this figure is put into perspective when you consider that almost 1000 people who were not granted asylum status were granted subsidiary protection, meaning that they can also remain in the country.
Improved security situation in Afghanistan
Nevertheless, there is probably not such a small number of people who could still be deported. After all, almost 95,000 asylum applications from Afghans have been received over the past ten years. The Constitutional Court has also allowed deportations to Afghanistan again. This was justified in one case on the grounds that the security situation had improved since the radical Islamic Taliban came to power.
Search for a mode of deportation
The Ministry of the Interior emphasizes that the talks in Kabul were about how repatriations could be "technically implemented". Karner is primarily concerned with sending back Afghans who have committed crimes - also to send a signal to all those who have not obeyed the law.
Talks with the Taliban regime: Austria is not alone
The Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum also coordinated closely with other member states and the EU delegation in Afghanistan, according to the Ministry of the Interior, which emphasized that this was not a political contact, but one at official level. Austria is not alone in this anyway. Norway also maintains contacts with the regime.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
