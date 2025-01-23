"Haze circle" in Gars?
Ex-VP national councillor says “goodbye” to black local leader
Werner Groiß had already tried to run with the Servus list in the National Council elections. Now he is stepping on the gas in Gars - with two board members still sitting on the local council for the Black Party. In the ÖVP stronghold with a two-thirds majority, Mayor Falk expects no tension and wants to keep the seats.
Gars am Kamp - home to the magnificent open-air opera at the castle and the still-closed women's wellness temple La Pura. Because "only the ideas of the closest circle of the ÖVP's long-time mayor Martin Falk are being realized", former black National Councillor Werner Groiß is running against his former party colleague on the "Servus Gars" list.
New list of important ÖVP mandataries
The list is extremely close to the ÖVP, as there are even two incumbent board members on Groiß's list. According to Josef Wiesinger's SPÖ and Independents list, which has 45 members, criticism has been voiced in the town not only because of inactivity and omissions at La Pura and the departure of a general practitioner. Wiesinger also sees a certain "haze circle" in the former women's wellness community.
Mayor wants to retain two-thirds majority
The FPÖ is also running with eleven candidates. Local leader Falk is sticking to his goal of retaining his 16 out of 23 mandates and remains calm: "Groiß has two people on his list who work for him. And the FPÖ has always been strong here."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.