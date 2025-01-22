Win now: Masterclass menus at Gergely’s!

Experience pleasure at the highest level: Restaurant Gergely's in Vienna opens its doors for extraordinary evenings on January 24, February 28, March 21 and April 25. Four award-winning young winemakers, winners of the renowned "Schlossquadrat Trophy", will present their best wines and accompany you through the evening. The Schlossquadrat Trophy is a prestigious competition for young Austrian winegrowers that has been taking place for 15 years. An expert jury selects the 6 finalists, who have to prove themselves in monthly individual tastings. In May 2025, the grand finale will take place in the Schlossquadrat with all 6 finalists.