Win now: Masterclass menus at Gergely’s!
Restaurant Gergely's in Vienna invites you to a unique culinary experience: the Masterclass menus, part of the "Schlossquadrat Trophy", celebrate the best young winemakers in Austria and offer a perfect combination of wine and enjoyment. As a "Krone" reader, you now have the chance to win 2x2 Masterclass menus.
Experience pleasure at the highest level: Restaurant Gergely's in Vienna opens its doors for extraordinary evenings on January 24, February 28, March 21 and April 25. Four award-winning young winemakers, winners of the renowned "Schlossquadrat Trophy", will present their best wines and accompany you through the evening. The Schlossquadrat Trophy is a prestigious competition for young Austrian winegrowers that has been taking place for 15 years. An expert jury selects the 6 finalists, who have to prove themselves in monthly individual tastings. In May 2025, the grand finale will take place in the Schlossquadrat with all 6 finalists.
Attention wine lovers!
These special evenings at Gergely's are not only a must for wine lovers, but also for anyone who appreciates good food and a cozy atmosphere. A unique opportunity to experience Austrian wine culture at its best!
The Masterclass menus at Restaurant Gergely's
The Masterclass menus at Restaurant Gergely's, Schlossgasse 21, 1050 Vienna, promise an incomparable experience for all wine and food lovers. On four selected dates - January 24, February 28, March 21 and April 25 - four outstanding young winemakers will present their wines. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing info@schlossquadr.at. The price per person is 119 euros and includes an aperitif, masterclass, menu, wine and water.
The event starts at 5 pm with an aperitif before the masterclass begins at 6 pm. Here, four winemakers will present their best wines - twelve wines in four flights, accompanied and commented on by the individual winemakers. This is followed by the highlight of the evening: a delicious 5-course menu, where each course is served with a perfectly matched wine. Find out what delicacies await you HERE.
Take part and win
Together with the "Krone", you can now win a 2x2 Masterclass dinner on February 28 (with the winegrowers from the Leth, Lehner, Berger Gottschuly wineries) or on March 21, 2025 (with the winegrowers from the Iro, Schüller, Jungmayr, Wimmer wineries). Afterwards, a menu with MeineWeidegans products from Austria awaits you. Simply fill in the form below, select your preferred dinner and with a little luck you could win!
Want to give your luck a boost? Then subscribe to the "Krone" Cooks newsletter and not only receive the latest recipe ideas from the "Krone" kitchen every week, but also double your chance of winning as a participating subscriber! The closing date for entries is January 30, 09:00. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
