"Insufficient" data
Study: Meat giants have a massive impact on the climate
A meat-heavy diet is not only many times unhealthier, it also causes considerable damage to the climate, as a study from Germany has found. Meat and dairy companies would cause almost two thirds of the emissions from car traffic in Germany.
Meat and dairy production in Germany causes massive damage to the climate, as a study by the environmental organization Germanwatch found out. The level of emissions is surprising: Almost 61 percent - equivalent to two thirds - would be the emissions of car traffic.
Germanwatch: "incomplete" information
The companies also provide "incomplete" information on their climate protection efforts and do not present sufficient measures to demonstrate this.
The meat industry association denies Germanwatch's accusation. The agricultural sector, including livestock farming, "exceeded its climate target" last year, countered Managing Director Steffen Reiter. The dairy industry association has not yet commented on the accusations made by Germanwatch.
We expect clear plans from the largest representatives of the industry in particular to significantly reduce their emissions - including in their supply chains.
Christoph Bals, politischer Geschäftsführer von Germanwatch
According to Reiter, many companies in the meat and dairy industry have signed up to the Science Based Targets Initiative. This makes climate gas emissions and reduction targets comprehensible and transparent. In an international comparison, German livestock farming is "one of the climate world champions".
Climate-related information is "insufficient"
However, this is not enough for Germanwatch: "We expect clear plans from the largest representatives of the industry in particular to significantly reduce their emissions - including in their supply chains," wrote Christoph Bals, Political Director of Germanwatch.
Konstantinos Tsilimekis, lead author of the study, criticized the climate-related information provided by the respective CEOs of the German meat and dairy industries to date as "insufficient, incomplete, non-transparent and inconsistent", despite initial attempts. A query sent to the companies about their emissions and climate protection measures remained unanswered in almost all cases - even after repeated requests.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.