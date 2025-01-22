Princess Ingrid
Freezing cold & virus: 21st birthday in the Skjold camp
Princess Ingrid Alexandra spent her 21st birthday in the Skjold camp - in bitter cold (minus 21.6 degrees) and with outbreaks of infection.
On January 21, Princess Ingrid Alexandra celebrated her 21st birthday - under extraordinary conditions. Instead of celebrating with family and friends at home in Skaugum as in previous years, the heir to the Norwegian throne spent her special day at the Skjold military camp in Indre Troms, where she is currently doing her military service, according to the newspaper "Se og Hor".
A presumably unforgettable birthday. According to the newspaper, it took place at an outside temperature of minus 21.6 degrees. This was also reported by the Norwegian weather service, which congratulated the princess on X.
Unease due to gastrointestinal virus
It is unclear whether the princess was able to eat a birthday cake. In addition to the cold, a viral infection is also causing problems at the military base.
A gastrointestinal virus is currently causing unrest, as the Norwegian army's head of communications, Lars Strøm, confirmed to the newspaper "Dagbladet". It is not known whether Princess Ingrid Alexandra herself is affected. According to army spokesman Trygve Andre Hongset, however, the young soldier is strictly adhering to her unit's infection control measures.
After father Haakon in the line of succession
The royal family itself kept a low profile and congratulated its future queen with lovingly selected pictures in a carousel on Instagram, which show Ingrid Alexandra not only in uniform, but also in private on summer vacation, on a skiing vacation and in an evening dress next to her brother Sverre Magnus.
Ingrid Alexandra is number two in line to the Norwegian throne, making her the first woman to ascend to the throne in the country.
