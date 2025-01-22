Joe “Tiger” Pachler is still in the ring

Joe was a boxer for twelve years, four years as an amateur and eight years as a professional. He had 45 fights, winning 39 of them. "I'll never forget a qualifying fight in 1979 in Aarhus, Denmark, where I got to meet the famous champion Muhammad Ali. The greatest boxing legend of all time gave an exhibition fight back then, we took a photo and I was allowed to chat with him. He was my role model and inspired millions of fans. We don't have a boxing idol like that these days."