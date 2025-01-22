Vorteilswelt
75th birthday

Joe “Tiger” Pachler is still in the ring

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 16:03

Former European boxing champion Joe "Tiger Pachler" turns 75 on Thursday. He met his idol Muhammad Ali, ran 25 marathons and was even the world record holder in rope jumping. He is still in the ring today.

Joe "Tiger" Pachler, a Carinthian legend, celebrates his 75th birthday on Thursday. The man from Lavanttal was Carinthia's first European boxing champion. "The welterweight fight was in front of 5000 fans in Villach and took place on a soccer holiday in 1978. At the same time as I was in the ring against Jörgen Hansen from Denmark, Austria was beating Germany 3:2 at the World Championships in Cordoba."

Joe was a boxer for twelve years, four years as an amateur and eight years as a professional. He had 45 fights, winning 39 of them. "I'll never forget a qualifying fight in 1979 in Aarhus, Denmark, where I got to meet the famous champion Muhammad Ali. The greatest boxing legend of all time gave an exhibition fight back then, we took a photo and I was allowed to chat with him. He was my role model and inspired millions of fans. We don't have a boxing idol like that these days."

Pachler met his idol Muhammad Ali in 1979. (Bild: zVg)
Pachler met his idol Muhammad Ali in 1979.
(Bild: zVg)

Pachler was a non-commissioned officer in the army for 42 years and also coached Olympic sailing champion Lara Vadlau. Joe is still in charge of boxing at the University Sports Institute today. "Boxing is primarily defense, 14 of the 20 participants are even women."

He grew up with eight siblings in an inn on the Koralpe, and Joe now has three children and one grandchild.

Autograph from Muhammed Ali for Joe "Tiger" Pachler. (Bild: zVg)
Autograph from Muhammed Ali for Joe "Tiger" Pachler.
(Bild: zVg)

Six hours and 19 minutes of jumping rope
Pachler has also run 25 marathons. "I've finished all of them, I've also run the New York Marathon twice." Pachler also competed in the WASA cross-country race in Sweden and was even the world record holder in endurance rope skipping with a time of six hours and 19 minutes.

"I want to stay healthy now and pass on my experience for as long as possible."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
