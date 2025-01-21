Protests escalate
Tenerife: Call for murder against tourists
Resistance to mass tourism has been forming in Spain for some time now. The Canary Islands in particular are a popular tourist destination, even in winter, due to their location off the north-west coast of Africa and their climate. Road blockades and the storming of beaches are well-known means of protest among the locals. But now there is the first call for murder!
Unknown perpetrators painted "Kill a tourist" on a house wall in the south of the island of Tenerife. The activist group "Islas de Resistencia" (Islands of Resistance) is said to be responsible for the tasteless graffiti, as the British radio station LBC reported at the weekend. In one of the group's Instagram posts, the word "Kill" has been made unrecognizable.
However, the call goes too far even for the inhabitants of the island. "Due to the large number of tourists and new residents, the situation has worsened for the locals, but that does not justify these actions," a local resident told LBC.
What annoys the Spanish
The travel industry accounts for almost 14 percent of Spain's economic output. In the Canary Islands it accounts for 35 percent, and in Mallorca even 45 percent. Above all, the rapidly growing housing shortage, which is also attributed to the increase in vacation apartments, annoys the locals - but also traffic jams, noise and dirt.
