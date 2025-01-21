Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Protests escalate

Tenerife: Call for murder against tourists

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 18:54

Resistance to mass tourism has been forming in Spain for some time now. The Canary Islands in particular are a popular tourist destination, even in winter, due to their location off the north-west coast of Africa and their climate. Road blockades and the storming of beaches are well-known means of protest among the locals. But now there is the first call for murder!

0 Kommentare

Unknown perpetrators painted "Kill a tourist" on a house wall in the south of the island of Tenerife. The activist group "Islas de Resistencia" (Islands of Resistance) is said to be responsible for the tasteless graffiti, as the British radio station LBC reported at the weekend. In one of the group's Instagram posts, the word "Kill" has been made unrecognizable. 

However, the call goes too far even for the inhabitants of the island. "Due to the large number of tourists and new residents, the situation has worsened for the locals, but that does not justify these actions," a local resident told LBC.

What annoys the Spanish
The travel industry accounts for almost 14 percent of Spain's economic output. In the Canary Islands it accounts for 35 percent, and in Mallorca even 45 percent. Above all, the rapidly growing housing shortage, which is also attributed to the increase in vacation apartments, annoys the locals - but also traffic jams, noise and dirt.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gabor Agardi
Gabor Agardi
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf