Endless ÖVP disaster or already a dead horse?

Final end only temporary?

And there are some indications that it will be prolonged. Because instead of a new building, which was recently promised at a cost of 250 million euros, the existing buildings are now to be adapted or renovated - the extent of which is once again unclear to the opposition. "That's not a solution either. Millions are now to be shifted to private investors to fill gaps in the building stock. This is pure destruction of taxpayers' money. We don't want to go down this embarrassing path for Tyrol as a university location," the opposition agrees. They only see a "temporary definitive end" to the new MCI Campus building. "There are alternative locations, such as next to the new House of Physics in Innsbruck, where a functional building could be erected."