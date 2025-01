“We have been too preoccupied with ourselves”

"Krone": How far along is the search for a new leader for the state party in Upper Austria? Interim leader Alois Stöger currently looks as if he has taken a liking to it.

Eva-Maria Holzleitner: We have a lot of uncertainty in Upper Austria. Either you have lost your job or you are afraid that you will lose it soon. So in this respect, Alois Stöger has simply recognized the sign of the times that you have to be active, that you can't just cheat around a bit. And at the same time, he is already very actively looking for a successor. He is holding lots and lots of talks. I am confident that we will find a good solution for 2027. And he has already ruled out the possibility that it will be him.