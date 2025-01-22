After the collapse
Time pressure for ÖBB during tunnel renovation
After the collapse at the north portal, work in the Tauern is once again in full swing. And time is pressing. The long tube in Salzburg must be open to trains again by the summer vacations. Otherwise there is a risk of total chaos heading south.
The shock after the collapse during the renovation of the north portal of the railroad tunnel through the Tauern at the end of December has been digested. Fortunately, no one was injured at the time. A cavity in the mountain had led to the collapse.
100 cubic meters of rock and earth
Clearance work in the tunnel began immediately afterwards. 100 cubic meters of rock and earth - the equivalent of about three shipping containers - were removed. The rock was secured with anchors and concrete injections. The renovation work is now continuing as normal.
ÖBB is positive
Attempts are now being made to make up for the delay so that the tunnel can go back into operation in July. "Together with the construction companies, we will do everything we can to meet the planned deadline," notes Robert Mosser (ÖBB).
Work is being carried out in shifts around the clock, seven days a week. The time pressure is great. With the summer vacations and the associated tourist traffic, the important north-south rail link is urgently needed. There is some good news on the weather front: construction work has been halted due to the risk of avalanches.
