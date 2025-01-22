Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After the collapse

Time pressure for ÖBB during tunnel renovation

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 09:15

After the collapse at the north portal, work in the Tauern is once again in full swing. And time is pressing. The long tube in Salzburg must be open to trains again by the summer vacations. Otherwise there is a risk of total chaos heading south.

0 Kommentare

The shock after the collapse during the renovation of the north portal of the railroad tunnel through the Tauern at the end of December has been digested. Fortunately, no one was injured at the time. A cavity in the mountain had led to the collapse.

100 cubic meters of rock and earth
Clearance work in the tunnel began immediately afterwards. 100 cubic meters of rock and earth - the equivalent of about three shipping containers - were removed. The rock was secured with anchors and concrete injections. The renovation work is now continuing as normal.

ÖBB is positive
Attempts are now being made to make up for the delay so that the tunnel can go back into operation in July. "Together with the construction companies, we will do everything we can to meet the planned deadline," notes Robert Mosser (ÖBB).

Work is being carried out in shifts around the clock, seven days a week. The time pressure is great. With the summer vacations and the associated tourist traffic, the important north-south rail link is urgently needed. There is some good news on the weather front: construction work has been halted due to the risk of avalanches.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf