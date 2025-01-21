Styrian Parliament
After 25 minutes there was already the first call to order
On Tuesday, the Styrian parliament meets for its first regular session since the new government was formed. In terms of content, the program is rather thin - it will be much more interesting to see how the protagonists take on their partly new roles. The first call to order was made after just 25 minutes.
The call to order was issued by the new first president of the state parliament, Gerald Deutschmann (FPÖ), to Neos party leader Niko Swatek for "criticizing the chairmanship". What had happened? When Swatek asked FPÖ Governor Mario Kunasek a supplementary question during an interview, the Neos leader did not get straight to the point. "Mr. Klubobmann, come to the supplementary question and don't make a speech," Deutschmann said sternly. "If you hadn't interrupted me, I would have already asked the question," Swatek replied.
The call to order briefly caused a stir in the plenary. Other opposition party leaders such as Max Lercher (SPÖ) and Sandra Krautwaschl (Greens) turned towards Swatek, shaking their heads in support.
The opposition fears that their rights will be curtailed. They had been informed on Tuesday morning that questions would only be put to the responsible member of the government - and no longer, as was the case twice on Tuesday, to Governor Mario Kunasek in his overall responsibility. Swatek wanted to address this - and emphasize that the FPÖ in particular had submitted numerous questions directly to the head of the state government in the last period.
Kunasek commits to wind power expansion
In terms of content, the meeting only included three regular items, an urgent question from the SPÖ on hospital outpatient clinics and two questions. Firstly, Sandra Krautwaschl approached Kunasek to find out whether the state government is committed to the targets regarding the expansion of wind power (1000 MW by 2030). The government program mentions a lower figure.
Kunasek emphasized the importance of renewable energies. Styria is on a very good and ambitious path when it comes to wind power. "This is supported by everyone present." All FPÖ MPs applauded. Kunasek is committed to the climate and energy strategy adopted the previous year. A change is currently "not in the pipeline", but the governor also referred to the political developments in the USA and at EU level.
Styrian municipalities in financial difficulties
Neos Club Chairman Swatek then addressed the alarming financial situation in the Styrian municipalities. "It is high time to reduce the financial burden in order to give them room to maneuver." He referred to the provincial levy, "a relic from the post-war period": the province retains money from the financial equalization intended for the municipalities.
Kunasek is not thinking of suspending the provincial levy, which the SPÖ is also calling for. The state is also in a difficult financial situation. "However, we are committed to our Styrian municipalities and will support them even in difficult times." Kunasek mentioned the financial equalization, which puts Styria at a disadvantage: The Styrian FPÖ-ÖVP government wanted to communicate clearly to Vienna that changes were needed here. Then came the aforementioned scandal between Deutschmann and Swatek.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
