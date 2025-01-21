New vaccination should provide better protection against pneumococci

The new pneumococcal vaccine is intended to protect adults and the elderly in particular. It has been under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) since spring 2024. Until now, the same vaccines have been used for children and adults. However, not all pathogen types were covered - more than 60 percent in children up to the age of five and more than 70 percent in adults. The new vaccine contains eight additional types that have not yet been covered in adults.