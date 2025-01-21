More types covered
New vaccination should provide better protection against pneumococci
New vaccines against meningococci, pneumococci and the chikungunya virus will soon be available in Austria. This was announced by Angelika Wagner from the Institute for Specific Prophylaxis and Tropical Medicine at MedUni Vienna.
The new pneumococcal vaccine is intended to protect adults and the elderly in particular. It has been under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) since spring 2024. Until now, the same vaccines have been used for children and adults. However, not all pathogen types were covered - more than 60 percent in children up to the age of five and more than 70 percent in adults. The new vaccine contains eight additional types that have not yet been covered in adults.
In total, there are around one hundred serotypes of pneumococcus. In future, there will be a universal vaccine that protects against 24 to 31 types of the pathogen. 20 to 30 percent of pneumococcal pneumonia cases also show pathogens in the blood. Some patients develop chronic kidney failure, and failure of the central nervous system is also possible. Two thirds of cases lead to pneumonia.
The vaccine contains eight serotypes that are not currently included in any licensed vaccine and are associated with pneumococcal disease in adults.
Angelika Wagner, Tropenmedizinerin
Chikungunya: "The crooked walker"
In the case of meningococcal disease, a vaccine is coming onto the market that was approved by the EMA in September 2024 for people aged ten years and older. Previously two vaccinations were required, now it is one.
Travelers can also be protected against the chikungunya virus infection, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, especially in (sub)tropical regions. Last year, however, the infection was also transmitted in France and Italy. Translated, the name means "the one who walks bent", which is due to the fact that many patients have chronic joint problems, even after a year. Around half of those affected are fully recovered after one month.
This vaccine has been approved since July 2024. The Austrian vaccination plan recommends the jab for people who travel to affected regions and are over 18 years old. A vaccine that is intended to be more broadly effective is currently still in the approval process.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.