Off to city hall

These small parties are running in the Vienna elections

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 11:00

In addition to the five parties already represented in City Hall, the small parties and lists are now positioning themselves for the early Vienna elections on April 27. A first overview.

0 Kommentare

While a vote on the dissolution of the municipal council and thus on new elections on April 27, 2025 will be held today during the municipal council meeting, the small parties that want to make it into city hall this time are also slowly positioning themselves.

Strache wants to become mayor of hearts
There is a new sign of life from former Vice-Chancellor Heinz Christian Strache. With his Team HC, he wants to give it another go and become "Mayor of Hearts". His goal: 10 percent of the vote. However, with just 3.27%, he fell well short of the 5% threshold in the 2020 Vienna elections.

HC Strache (Team HC) (Bild: Jöchl Martin)
HC Strache (Team HC)
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

The final decision has not yet been made for Dominik Wlazny's beer party. In 2020, the former satirical project only achieved 1.8 percent and has since been represented in 11 district councils.

Dominik Wlazny (Beer Party) (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Dominik Wlazny (Beer Party)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

The political platform SÖZ also wants to run in the early election. Four years ago, SÖZ achieved 1.2 percent and seven district seats. The party's most memorable calls were for Ramadan decorations in Favoriten and a swimming day for women only.

(Bild: picturedesk.com/SÖZ / OTS)
(Bild: picturedesk.com/SÖZ / OTS)

The KPÖ also wants to stand for election. The Communists achieved 4.7 percent in the EU elections and 3.8 percent in the NR elections. A possible cooperation with the Left Party is being discussed. Exact details are still pending. The two parties are represented in the district parliaments with a total of 23 district councillors.

(Bild: KPÖ Wien)
(Bild: KPÖ Wien)

50 declarations of support are required for each individual district council election. An additional 100 statements of support are required for each of the 18 constituencies in the GR/LT election. This makes a total of no less than 2950. However, it is also possible to stand as a candidate only in certain districts or constituencies. Incidentally, for 25 years, only the Neos have managed to enter the city hall as a new list

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
