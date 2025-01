“Dreaming of the Bernabéu even as a small child”

San Siro, Anfield Road, Allianz Arena - Salzburg have played in many of the world's legendary stadiums on their international journey in recent years. Tomorrow (21, live on Canal+), the Bulls can put a tick under perhaps the most famous soccer temple in Madrid: the Santiago Bernabéu. Around 80,000 people can fit into Real Madrid's home ground, which looks almost like an ultra-modern printer since the billion-euro renovation and yet is brimming with magic. Then as now.