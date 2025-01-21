Sensitive zone
Mutters-Axams ski merger still has hurdles to overcome
Traffic congestion in the affected villages, the habitat of rare animals and possible avalanche hazards stand in the way of the planned Tyrolean ski merger in the western low mountain range. The "Krone" knows the details.
"There are still a few hurdles to overcome with this project," says Walter Tschon, deputy provincial environmental lawyer, about the plans outlined in the "Krone" for a merger of the Muttereralm and Axamer Lizum ski areas. As reported, a connecting lift is planned from the Mutterer Alm ski area with an intermediate station in the Birgitzköpfl area.
This 10-passenger gondola lift will then continue from this intermediate station to the Axamer Lizum valley station. The old two-seater chairlift has thus become obsolete.
The question of sense must be asked
It is legitimate that people are now seriously considering a merger, explains Tschon. "But the overriding question is whether skiing at this altitude and the associated investments still make sense.
The fact is that even now, the descent to the valley station of the Götzner Bahn is only possible without skiers on a few winter days."
Too little water for snowmaking
This has only been possible in recent years by using a lot of water and energy. Officially, the provincial environmental lawyer is not yet involved, "only after all current project documents and the expert opinions provided in the investigation procedure" will a position be taken on this.
Kalkkögel quiet area must not be affected
However, in the course of the 2021 takeover of the Muttereralmbahn by the tourism group Tatry Mountain Resorts, Tschon already emphasized that no parts of the project may be located within the Kalkkögel nature reserve. "In addition, no areas of high natural value such as wetlands may be affected.
Obviously, there should be habitat for black grouse and capercaillie in the vicinity of the planned project area. Any planned slope connections in this area are therefore not supported. The risk of avalanches in the Götzner Grube should also not be ignored."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.