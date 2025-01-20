Absolute best time
Here the ÖSV lady left the world elite standing in Cortina
In her first full World Cup speed season, Magdalena Egger is trying to find her feet. With success! After scoring points in the super-G at the start in Beaver Creek, she followed up with her first downhill points in Cortina. Although the Vorarlberg native finished 31st in Sunday's super-G without any points, she still had reason to be happy.
"If you want to be part of the World Cup, you have to hit every turn cleanly, otherwise you'll get a huge schnalzn," Magdalena summed up her first full speed season. After the 23-year-old finished 23rd in the Super-G in Beaver Creek at the start of the winter, she was able to celebrate downhill points for the first time in Cortina in 26th place - in only her third World Cup downhill race. There were also two 31st places, one of which "Mäggy" took on Sunday in the super-G on the legendary "Tofana" slope, where the 2026 Olympic medals will also be up for grabs.
Ideal run in the final section
A race that will remain in her memory even without points. The reason: she was the fastest in the 20-second final section, taking 0.25 seconds off the winner Federica Brignone and even distancing her ÖSV team colleague Conny Hütter by 86 hundredths. "Of course it's a cool thing when you ski your first green sector in the World Cup," said the Lech native happily. "There were three waves that you had to absorb well in order to carry all the speed into the fairly direct final section to the finish. I managed that pretty well."
No reason for euphoria for the head pilot, however. "I've also been given some homework again and I'm very aware of what I have to work on," says Egger, who was once again supported by her Carinthian fan club in the Dolomites. "But it's still important to be happy about small successes and intermediate steps. If you only ever look at the big picture, you'll get a hundred more times like this."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.