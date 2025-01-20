Here the ÖSV lady left the world elite standing in Cortina

"If you want to be part of the World Cup, you have to hit every turn cleanly, otherwise you'll get a huge schnalzn," Magdalena summed up her first full speed season. After the 23-year-old finished 23rd in the Super-G in Beaver Creek at the start of the winter, she was able to celebrate downhill points for the first time in Cortina in 26th place - in only her third World Cup downhill race. There were also two 31st places, one of which "Mäggy" took on Sunday in the super-G on the legendary "Tofana" slope, where the 2026 Olympic medals will also be up for grabs.