Budget fixed
FPÖ and ÖVP are now negotiating the content
The focus of the blue-black coalition negotiations has so far been on the budget for 2025. This has prevented the EU from initiating deficit proceedings against Austria. Work on the content is now set to begin today, Monday.
The FPÖ announced that each of the 13 subgroups will meet once this week. The steering group, which includes party leaders Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) and Christian Stocker (ÖVP), will also meet as required. Other groups will deal with internal security and integration, infrastructure/transport/digitalization, environmental protection and climate policy, among other things.
The members include FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP), State Secretary Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) and Salzburg's Deputy Governor Marlena Svazek (FPÖ).
Sovereignty against influence
Due to the skepticism towards a Chancellor Herbert Kickl (FPÖ), ÖVP leader Stocker said that there are fundamental issues for his party. As examples, he cited Austria's sovereignty against foreign influence, in particular Russia, Austria's role in the EU and the protection and preservation of "our liberal democracy and our constitutional state".
"The top priority for the future government must be the comeback of performance and competition, that is the basic prerequisite for everything. And this requires a policy that is committed to global competition," said Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce, who is a member of the subgroup on the economy, labor, energy and tourism.
There is no fixed timetable in the coalition negotiations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
