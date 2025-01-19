Vorteilswelt
All the answers

What happens now after the state elections

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 20:59

The ballot in Burgenland is over - but the political times remain exciting. The "Krone" has the answers to the most important questions after the election.

0 Kommentare

Yesterday, 36 members of the new Burgenland state parliament were elected. But what happens now? Here are the answers to the most important questions:

When will the constituent session of the state parliament take place? The new parliament must be convened in writing by the President of the old parliament in such a way that its first session can be held within eight weeks. This would be March 16, 2025 at the latest. The current members of parliament are still in office until the constituent session.

Does the new state government have to be in place by March 16 at the latest? The state government will also remain in office until a new one is elected. As a rule, this is elected in the constituent session of parliament.

Who is the President of Parliament and when is he or she elected? The strongest party has the right of nomination for the first President and the second strongest party for the second President. Who has the right of nomination for the third president is calculated according to the d'Hondt system. In the event that there is no joint nomination, all three presidents are elected on a factional basis.

Is there a fixed seating arrangement in Parliament? There is no fixed seating arrangement. In practice, it is determined by the President and communicated to the Presiding Conference. So far, the proposal has always been noted and acted upon by consensus.

How many parliamentary committees are there? There are mandatory committees such as the Main Committee or the Immunity Committee. There are a total of 12 committees in the current legislative period.

How many votes are required to elect the provincial governor? The election proposal must include all members of the provincial government as well as the position of provincial governor and deputy governor. This is voted on in one ballot. The election requires the presence of at least half of the members of the provincial parliament and a simple majority of the valid votes cast.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

