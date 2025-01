Teen robbers broke into tobacconist’s at 2.30 am

One is still too young to feel the full force of the law, the other is apparently unteachable. It was Saturday, around 2.30 a.m., when the 17-year-old and his younger brother (13) used a small emergency hammer to break the side window of a recently renovated tobacconist's on Leonfeldner Straße in Linz-Urfahr. They smashed the glass and finally kicked the window in with their feet to gain unlawful access. They then collected cigarettes and fled.